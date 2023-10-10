TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Hosts Annual Discover Conference

The practice management event featured a keynote address from an industry legend and was almost double the size of the 2022 event

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its second annual Discover conference September 27-29 at the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. TruChoice welcomed 90 financial professionals to the practice management event, which featured speakers and sessions designed to provide attendees with a springboard to a strong finish in 2023 that carries into 2024.



"These events are what it's all about for me," said Jim Maietta, TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer. "The ability to gather face to face, sharing ideas, best practices, stories, and laughs is invaluable. We are in a relationship business, and the relationships that we have with our financial professionals mean everything to us. Events like this are part of our Tru to You promise we make to those we serve - we strive to not only offer them the best service and support possible daily but also provide them the training opportunities and tools to better themselves and ultimately their clients. Our attendance this year was almost double that of last year's event, so I'm already excited to see what the future holds for Discover '24."

Discover '23 opened with a keynote from industry legend Ed Slott, who also took the time to mingle with attendees at the opening night reception. Also taking the stage were generations and future of work expert Kim Lear, some of the top actuarial and advanced markets minds from some of the major insurance carriers, TruChoice's own trainers and speakers, and others from the industry. On the second night of the event, the group was treated to a private event at the nearby WhirlyBall Twin Cities for an evening of food and drinks, along with WhirlyBall, bowling, and laser tag.

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

