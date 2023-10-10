GAINSystems: Former Gartner Supply Chain Analyst Amber Salley Joins the GAINS Executive Team

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / GAINS, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, today announced that Amber Salley, former senior research director in the Strategy and Planning Technology team within Gartner's Supply Chain practice, has joined the company as Vice President of Industry Solutions. In this executive role, she will help companies to continuously evolve their supply chains to become more resilient, decision-centric, and high-performing with the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform.

"We are pleased to welcome Amber to the GAINS executive leadership team," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "During her 12 years at Gartner, she was a sought-after advisor for global companies with complex supply chains. She advised them on advancing their strategies and selecting technologies to manage variability, harness complexity, and drive performance. It is an exciting time at GAINS as our customer successes attract world-renowned thought leaders like Amber to join us."

"For years as an industry analyst, I've worked with companies seeking to advance their supply chain strategies and maturity," said Amber Salley, new Vice President of Industry Solutions at GAINS. "I've always admired how GAINS and its people truly care about their customers and deliver advanced technology that solves real problems, focusing on delivering certain and measurable results. With a 100 percent successful implementation rate, GAINS excels in helping companies set the right expectations on what's possible based on their business, environment, and people. I am thrilled to join GAINS and look forward to meeting GAINS' customers at this week's GAINS Summit in Chicago."

