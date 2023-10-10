New, Free Professional Learning Series on Literacy Available From Discovery Education and the Dollar General

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Discovery Literacy - an educational program from Discovery Education, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, and the National Afterschool Association - presents a new five-part, no-cost professional learning video series to help educators develop the critical literacy skills of students in grades K-2. Discover Literacy provides teachers, parents, and caregivers with access to a powerful suite of in-school and after-school digital resources at no cost.

The new "Basics of Literacy" video series helps educators master literacy instruction that can help students strengthen reading confidence. Building upon a suite of learning modules and ready-to-use activities, the new five-part video series addresses the critical areas of effective reading instruction as determined by the National Reading Panel Report, including phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Learn more about the new "Basics of Literacy" video series and the Discover Literacy program here.

Discover Literacy provides educators, students, and afterschool professionals with standards-aligned resources that provide hands-on learning for an explicit, systematic approach to instruction, as well as opportunities to practice new skills. The program also helps up-skill teachers and after-school professionals with research-based support for professional learning.

"With research-based resources like these in hand, educators are empowered to put literacy front and center, no matter the lesson plan," said Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Learn more about Discover Literacy at DiscoverLiteracydg.com or within Discovery Education Experience, the company's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"Literacy is the cornerstone of learning. This topic is so important, we want to help make sure educators have everything they need to effectively approach this topic with students," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "We are proud to partner with Dollar General and the National Afterschool Association to provide educators innovative resources that help support them in teaching the critical literacy skills students need for future success."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

