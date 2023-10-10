Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Navigating Challenges on the Path to Purpose With PwC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Operating a successful purpose-led company comes with its share of challenges - even to the companies that excel at it. Driving meaningful impact, investing in a sustainable future, and fostering employee engagement all require strategic decision making and often significant internal transformations.
So how are the best companies navigating these challenges? An unwavering commitment and a well-defined strategic approach set purpose-driven champions apart from their peers. At PwC, this is brought to light through "Positive Equation," the company's purpose strategy, as well as its values, which are ingrained in day-to-day operations.
We invited Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose & Inclusion Officer at PwC, to return to Purpose 360 to speak about the nuances and challenges of maintaining a purpose-driven approach through the lens of her work, challenges, and progress at PwC.
Listen for insights on:
- Using values as a driving force to support your organization's purpose
- How PwC reorganized internally to align with its purpose strategy
- Engaging employees through their personal purpose
- Early predictions for 2024
Listen to the full episode and others here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSEView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791622/navigating-challenges-on-the-path-to-purpose-with-pwc