Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Zentek Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZTEK) (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zentek" or the "Company"), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces voting results from the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 5, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated August 28, 2023. The Management Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Election of Directors

All of the board of director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Francis Dube 95.832% Greg Fenton 95.314% Brian Bosse 94.547% Eric Wallman 94.508% Lisa Sim 96.842% Ilse Treurnich 96.334% John Snisarenko 96.858

Other Items of Business

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, BDO Canada LLP, the adoption of an omnibus long-term incentive plan and a change to Company's registered address. The results of the votes were as follows:

Items Votes For Appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company 98.980% Approval of Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan 85.445%

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek's patent pending ZenARMOR technology platform is focused on corrosion protection applications.

Zentek also has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed by Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

For further information:

Investorrelations@zentek.com

Francis Dube

Tel: (289) 821-2820

Email: fdube@zentek.com

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

