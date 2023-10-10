IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Announces Q3 2023 Managed Services Bookings

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands and agencies, today announced its Managed Services team recorded $7.1 million in bookings in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year bookings decline is attributed to the company parting ways with a large customer.



However, when excluding bookings from the large customer from the comparison, bookings from ongoing customers grew by $1 million for the quarter, or 17.3 percent, year-over-year.

"Strong pipeline creation in Q3, including an all-time monthly high in September, is helping us close the bookings gap created by parting ways with a large, low-margin customer," said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. "We're seeing continued bookings growth from our ongoing customers and are working hard to bring our final quarter to an even stronger close."

Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known or expected cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustments. Revenues from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a nine-month period on average.

