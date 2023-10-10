Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
[10.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
43,499,945.02
5.9463
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,385,450.24
5.3989
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
37,102,807.07
8.0033
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,975,861.41
7.2437