Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Northfront Financial ("Northfront"), a Canadian financial advisory and investment management firm providing alternative investing solutions to Canadian investors, is pleased to announce that its signature fund, Northfront Alternative Asset Fund ("the Fund") was nominated for awards in three categories including best 1- and 3-year return, at the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA"). A total of 234 Canadian hedge funds were included for consideration in this year's program.

"We are honored to have been nominated for these awards, and this is a strong testament to the work of our portfolio management team," said Jeff Ady, Managing Partner of Northfront Financial. "We are pleased that the Fund has been able to deliver positive returns in a very challenging macro-economic environment over the last few years."

About Northfront Alternative Asset Fund

Northfront Alternative Asset Fund provides diversified exposure to a wide range of pension quality alternative assets ranging from farmland to private equity and venture capital. The fund has assets of $132 million as of September 30, 2023, and is available via OM.

About Northfront Financial

Northfront Financial is a Canadian financial advisory and portfolio management firm, providing alternative investing and financial advice solutions in Canada and the U.S. Northfront Financial is a registered Portfolio Manager (PM), Investment Fund Manager (IFM), and Exempt Market Dealer (EMD). The firm holds over $400 million in private capital as of September 30, 2023, and manages 3 funds. Learn more at www.northfront.com.

