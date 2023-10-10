Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 17:07
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Delisting Announcement

DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Delisting Announcement 

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Delisting Announcement 
10-Oct-2023 / 15:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
10^th October 2023 (For Immediate Release) 
Re: Delisting Announcement 
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV has requested the London Stock Exchange to 
cancel the admission to trading of following share classes from the Main Market: 
 . ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV A (USD) class (TIDM: RUSE, ISIN: LU1483649312); 
 . ITI Funds Russia-Focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV A (USD) class (TIDM: RUSB, ISIN: LU1483649825). 
 
The cancellation will be effective from the close of business on October 20, 2023. 
The Board of Directors has made such a decision in the scope of complex situation with available liquidity to reduce 
ongoing costs and because it isn't possible to determine when the Company will be able to resume normal activities and 
exchange trading. Investors should keep checking https://itifunds-etf.com/resources/notifications/ page to have the 
up-to-date information on the Company activities and should send their questions to investor relations team via 
info@itifunds.com mailbox (contacts can be found on https://itifunds-etf.com/about/ page). 
Enquiries: 
 
Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management     Telephone: +352 4 767 
(Luxembourg)                 5999 
 
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited    Telephone: +353 1 697 
                       1684

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  277142 
EQS News ID:  1745727 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
