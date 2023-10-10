DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Delisting Announcement

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Delisting Announcement 10-Oct-2023 / 15:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 10^th October 2023 (For Immediate Release) Re: Delisting Announcement The Directors of the Company wish to announce that ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV has requested the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of following share classes from the Main Market: . ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV A (USD) class (TIDM: RUSE, ISIN: LU1483649312); . ITI Funds Russia-Focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV A (USD) class (TIDM: RUSB, ISIN: LU1483649825). The cancellation will be effective from the close of business on October 20, 2023. The Board of Directors has made such a decision in the scope of complex situation with available liquidity to reduce ongoing costs and because it isn't possible to determine when the Company will be able to resume normal activities and exchange trading. Investors should keep checking https://itifunds-etf.com/resources/notifications/ page to have the up-to-date information on the Company activities and should send their questions to investor relations team via info@itifunds.com mailbox (contacts can be found on https://itifunds-etf.com/about/ page). Enquiries: Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Telephone: +352 4 767 (Luxembourg) 5999 IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Telephone: +353 1 697 1684

