Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
Capital Gearing Trust plc
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c.
LEI:
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:
10 October 2023
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
On 10 October 2023 Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. (the "Company") bought 11,500 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 4,539.26 pence per share.
The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 2,710,929 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 23,869,334.
The above figure (23,869,334 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500