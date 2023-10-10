Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that following the completion of the rollover of assets from abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc into Nippon Active Value Fund plc today (10 October 2023), Claire Boyle's appointment on the Board of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc has been terminated. At the same time, she has been appointed as a non-executive Director on the Board of Nippon Active Value Fund plc.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
10 October 2023
01737 836347