Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that following the completion of the rollover of assets from abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc into Nippon Active Value Fund plc today (10 October 2023), Claire Boyle's appointment on the Board of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc has been terminated. At the same time, she has been appointed as a non-executive Director on the Board of Nippon Active Value Fund plc.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

10 October 2023

01737 836347