Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2023 | 18:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catchfire Creative: Dr. Elsey's Brings Adoption Event to NYC Cat Café

Meow Parlour to Host Adoption Pop-Up to Promote the Benefits of Pet Ownership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Dr. Elsey's, a veterinarian-owned cat product brand, will host an adoption event for its Power of Purrsuasion campaign at Meow Parlour in New York City this Oct. 10-29. The campaign aims to increase adoption rates by raising awareness of the benefits of owning a cat to those who might need a little extra "purrsuading" to adopt.

The Power of Purrsuasion

The Power of Purrsuasion
Dr. Elsey's is partnering with Meow Parlour in NYC to help find forever homes for its furry residents while 'purrsuading' those hesitant to adopt on the benefits of owning a cat.



For a limited time, adopters will receive a complimentary Adoption Starter Kit full of items from Dr. Elsey's line of products and educational resources to help ease the transition with their new pets, along with financial support with adoption fees and a free vet visit with Meow Parlour's preferred veterinarian post-adoption.

With 3.4 million cats entering shelters each year, Dr. Elsey's is on a mission to change this statistic through the interactive Power of Purrsuasion campaign. This initiative appeals to those who may have reservations about adopting a feline friend, and aims to inspire confidence and a sense of support.

Those uncertain about becoming cat owners can attend the Dr. Elsey's sponsored event at Meow Parlour, New York City's first cat café, and mingle with potential forever friends while learning more about pet ownership. With its latest Power of Purrsuasion event, Dr. Elsey's seeks to create an educational opportunity that leaves attendees feeling empowered to adopt and provides cats with forever homes.

To learn more about Dr. Elsey's, visit www.drelseys.com.

About Dr. Elsey's

Dr. Elsey's is a veterinarian-owned cat product brand dedicated to creating products that solve the complex needs of pet owners. Founded in 1987 with the first all-natural clumping cat litter, Dr. Elsey's line of products has since grown to include a variety of premium litters that address the health and behavioral needs of cats in every stage of life. With the mission to enhance the lives of pets to the degree in which they enrich ours, Dr. Elsey's strives to put heart, soul and science into its line of specialty cat litters and food.

Contact Information

Mat Brost
Marketing Director at Dr. Elsey's
mat@preciouscats.com

SOURCE: Dr. Elsey's

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791475/dr-elseys-brings-adoption-event-to-nyc-cat-caf

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.