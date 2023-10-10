BG Strategic Advisors: BGSA Announces 2024 Supply Chain Startup Pitch Competition Open

The deadline to apply is October 11, 2023

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / BG Strategic Advisors, a leading advisor to the supply chain and technology sector, is pleased to announce the annual Supply Chain Startup Pitch competition is open with less than a week to apply. The contest, held during the BG Strategic Advisors Supply Chain Conference January 24-26, 2024, features presentations from high-growth, technology-enabled supply chain companies poised for transformative growth.

Are you a supply chain company developing the "next big idea" that needs financing to bring it to market? You could be selected as a finalist in the annual BGSA Supply Chain 2024 competition. Applications are due by October 11, 2023.

We are looking for high-growth supply chain technology companies that are disrupting the market and poised for transformative success. Now is your chance to be among a select group of companies that will be given this unique opportunity to present your concepts to three judges and over 350 industry decision-makers proactively looking for innovative investment opportunities in our sector.

Each of the six selected companies will receive:

A chance to discuss your Big Idea with supply chain leaders, engaging in powerful dialogue with CEOs, presidents, and other executives from across the industry.

The possibility of obtaining funding by enticing one of over 350+ decision-makers, and prospective investors to finance your Big Idea at the BGSA Supply Chain Startup Pitch competition.

There are only six spots available and less than a week remaining. Finalists have two opportunities to win as there is a People's Choice Award (voted for by the attendees) and a Judge's Choice Award (voted for by the Judges). The winners will be announced following the competition at the Thursday night Global dinner.

The Supply Chain Startup Pitch competition finalists will be judged by Ed Ryan, CEO, The Descartes Systems Inc., Jack Holmes, Executive Chairman, Emerge (former President of UPS Freight) and Herb Shear, Chairman Shear Family Office, Shear Family Office (Founder and former CEO of GENCO).

The BGSA Supply Chain Startup Pitch competition is a proven showcase for participants to gain visibility and generate revenue for your startup. Past winners have generated lucrative deals, stemming directly from their participation in events. For more information or to apply: https://bgsaconference.com/shark-tank-application/

About BG Strategic Advisors Supply Chain Conference

The BGSA Supply Chain conference is a one-of-a-kind, invitation-only event designed to bring together top industry leaders from all segments of the supply chain and provides an intimate and candid setting where CEOs and leaders can privately network and explore ideas and opportunities with their peers. www.bgsaconference.com

About BGSA Holdings

BGSA Holdings ("BGSA") is the leading investment banking practice serving businesses in the supply chain sector. We are a trusted partner for sell-side engagements, buy-side acquisition advisory, strategic advice, and a variety of other investment banking services. www.BGSA.com

For more information, visit www.BGSA.com or call Jennifer at (561) 932-1607.

