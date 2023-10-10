MLG Capital Senior Vice President Billy Fox Named Top Influencer in Multifamily by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Private real estate investment firm MLG Capital today announced that Senior Vice President Billy Fox was named a top Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. The prestigious annual awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations that are impactful leaders within the industry.

Fox, who joined MLG in 2014, was recognized for several recent accomplishments, including his role in launching and leading MLG's Legacy Fund, which offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units in the fund. Thanks to Fox's dedication and leadership, the fund recently surpassed $1 billion in assets just two years after its first-to-market launch, including interests in 81 properties across 17 states that encompass over 13.8 million square feet and ±14,500 multifamily units.

Fox has also played an instrumental role in making 2021 and 2022 record-breaking years for MLG Capital, when the firm recorded back-to-back years that surpassed $1 billion in commercial real estate acquisitions.

"This award is a well-deserved honor for an extremely hardworking and dedicated leader with an unmatched work ethic and sense of integrity," said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO at MLG Capital. "We are so proud of Billy's significant accomplishments over the past several years and are grateful to have him as a member of our team."

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under multiple fund strategies, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its MLG Private Fund VI in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±43.6 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 37,100 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.4 billion, as of 6/30/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 6/30/2023. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 6/30/2023. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Media Contact:

Jessica Gallen

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

jgallen@laughlin.com

312-995-8598

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791639/mlg-capital-senior-vice-president-billy-fox-named-top-influencer-in-multifamily-by-globest-real-estate-forum