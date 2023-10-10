Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.23
09:30 Uhr
6,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7507,00018:32
6,8006,85017:38
PR Newswire
10.10.2023 | 18:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.365. The highest price paid per share was 585.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 580.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,767,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,399,890. Rightmove holds 11,887,009 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

773

584.00

08:22:05

384

584.00

08:22:05

1367

583.80

08:22:17

1270

584.00

08:30:39

1189

584.20

08:31:43

1720

584.80

08:36:46

1202

584.80

08:37:50

782

584.40

08:38:39

495

584.40

08:38:39

1178

583.60

08:51:07

105

584.40

09:00:10

572

584.40

09:00:10

572

584.40

09:00:10

1392

583.40

09:13:56

421

583.20

09:14:24

939

583.20

09:14:24

416

583.00

09:27:45

769

583.00

09:27:45

129

582.80

09:37:40

1043

582.80

09:37:40

1329

583.00

09:52:23

1134

583.60

09:56:16

377

583.60

10:07:48

942

583.60

10:07:48

1229

583.80

10:19:21

1379

583.00

10:24:46

1212

582.60

10:30:21

1258

581.60

10:48:27

1379

582.40

10:55:40

1358

581.60

10:56:41

1320

582.40

11:12:35

1329

582.40

11:20:17

1191

582.20

11:27:26

1217

581.00

11:41:41

169

580.60

11:51:17

454

582.20

11:58:46

893

582.20

11:58:46

100

581.80

11:58:46

169

581.80

11:58:46

135

581.80

11:58:46

214

581.80

11:58:46

636

581.80

11:58:46

1283

582.80

12:09:59

64

581.60

12:11:54

771

582.20

12:21:52

628

582.20

12:21:52

1260

582.00

12:27:35

704

582.80

12:41:28

464

582.80

12:41:28

1341

583.00

12:46:40

1141

581.80

12:52:32

1393

581.80

13:00:38

1359

581.60

13:04:15

1337

582.20

13:13:25

1330

581.80

13:15:58

41

581.80

13:15:58

1537

582.00

13:18:01

1177

582.00

13:18:48

1356

582.40

13:19:36

140

582.20

13:20:43

1007

582.20

13:20:43

1178

583.20

13:35:25

258

583.00

13:36:42

319

583.00

13:37:34

582

583.00

13:37:34

1125

582.80

13:37:35

450

582.20

13:43:32

478

582.20

13:44:22

247

582.20

13:44:27

131

582.40

13:51:52

1248

582.40

13:51:52

1399

583.60

13:56:38

1241

582.60

14:06:16

1192

582.60

14:10:50

43

583.20

14:16:32

810

583.60

14:19:22

318

583.60

14:21:12

1148

583.60

14:23:21

1137

583.00

14:28:12

288

583.20

14:28:50

915

583.20

14:28:50

1288

583.20

14:30:52

1313

583.40

14:32:25

887

583.20

14:34:22

388

583.20

14:34:37

1201

582.80

14:36:39

1219

582.40

14:38:49

1397

581.40

14:43:09

25

581.00

14:45:17

1200

581.00

14:45:17

934

581.80

14:46:50

308

581.80

14:46:50

1166

582.40

14:50:32

1224

582.60

14:52:01

579

583.60

14:58:32

468

583.80

14:58:32

450

583.80

14:58:32

1221

585.40

15:04:00

700

585.40

15:04:00

658

585.40

15:04:00

1155

584.80

15:05:36

1189

584.20

15:09:21

1275

584.00

15:11:54

1269

584.60

15:16:28

1371

584.60

15:21:14

1131

584.80

15:23:08

1227

584.60

15:26:28

1223

584.60

15:30:38

473

584.60

15:34:49

700

585.60

15:38:49

584

585.60

15:38:49

1368

585.40

15:38:59

409

584.80

15:39:45

561

584.80

15:39:45

135

584.80

15:39:45

139

585.00

15:39:45

841

584.60

15:43:46

354

584.60

15:43:46

187

584.60

15:43:46

731

584.20

15:47:26

476

584.20

15:47:26

1131

584.60

15:51:37

594

584.40

15:54:54

711

584.40

15:54:54

298

584.20

15:57:10

135

584.20

15:57:10

700

584.20

15:57:10

181

584.20

16:00:04

1017

584.20

16:00:04

28

584.20

16:03:43

1153

584.40

16:05:45

82

584.60

16:05:45

560

584.60

16:05:45

700

584.60

16:05:45

1299

584.60

16:09:14

58

584.80

16:13:14

700

584.80

16:13:48

422

584.80

16:14:34

843

585.00

16:17:04

409

585.00

16:17:26

57

585.00

16:17:26

422

585.20

16:19:44

933

585.20

16:19:44

560

585.60

16:22:11

561

585.60

16:22:11

1040

585.20

16:22:23


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.