MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc.: Michael Casolaro's Complete Checklist for Hiring a Westchester Contractor

Learn to protect your family's home

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Michael Casolaro, a seasoned veteran of the home improvement industry in Westchester County, has unveiled a comprehensive checklist to help homeowners hire qualified local contractors.

Hiring Westchester Contractor, Michael Casolaro

Photo of a white residential home with grey roof shingles and copper flashing that says "Hiring a Westchester Contractor" presented by Michael Casolaro

In an era where home improvement contractors are among the most frequently reported industries, ranking second in 2022 for consumer complaints according to the Consumer Federation of America, Casolaro's guide arrives as an essential tool for homeowners looking to make informed decisions.

Casolaro, the President of MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc. and County Center Roofing, emphasizes the importance of trustworthiness and proficiency in a contractor. "Your home is what keeps your family safe and is probably one of the most expensive assets you own. It's crucial to ensure that you're hiring the most qualified professionals to work on it," Casolaro mentions.

Michael Casolaro's guide provides a detailed, step-by-step procedure for homeowners that covers:

Creating a List of Potential Contractors: This includes seeking referrals, checking online reviews, verifying licenses, and ensuring the contractor isn't listed on Westchester's "Renegade Renovator" list. Choosing the Right Contractor: Tips range from comparing estimates and understanding material quality to checking certification and warranties. Before You Start Your Project: Stressing the significance of proper documentation, including written contracts and insurance confirmations. Effective Communication: A crucial component for smooth project progression, including recapping conversations and understanding contract terms.

For those times things don't go as planned, Casolaro also provides advice on what steps homeowners should take, including documentation and reaching out to the Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection.

This guide doesn't only benefit homeowners. It also shines a spotlight on those numerous trustworthy and capable home improvement businesses that often go unnoticed in the vast market.

"When homeowners work with qualified local contractors, we all win. I'm tired of watching scams against homeowners surge, while we stand around wondering what we can do to help. That's why I decided to take action and partner with Joe Darragh, a local Certified Fraud Examiner, to get homeowners the information they need. I hope this checklist helps homeowners as much as it has helped my family and friends. The goal is to equip residents of Westchester County with the knowledge they need to make the best decisions for their homes," Casolaro concludes.

Michael Casolaro's Guide is now available for all homeowners looking to make informed decisions about their next home improvement project.

Contact Information:

Michael Casolaro

President & Founder

(914) 455-0976

Joe Darragh

Marketing Manager, Pillar Digital Marketing Agency

press@pillardigitalmarketing.com

(914) 228-7575

SOURCE: MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791666/michael-casolaros-complete-checklist-for-hiring-a-westchester-contractor