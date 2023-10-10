Dude Perfect and A Parent Media Co. Inc. Launch New Streaming Service

Leading Safe Streaming media company brings Dude Perfect into homes across connected TVs and mobile devices.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), a leader in Safe Streaming, and the popular entertainment brand Dude Perfect announced today the launch of the official Dude Perfect Streaming Service. First unveiled this past June at the Dude Perfect Pandamonium Tour, the service is now available on a number of platforms, including Roku, Apple, Android TV, Samsung, Vizio, Vidaa, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

Together, APMC and Dude Perfect have built an exciting new mobile and connected TV experience for its audience of American sports and entertainment fans. The new streaming service will offer an on-the-go customizable experience with key features that include the full collection of Dude Perfect videos (including exclusive content), shorts, and interactive "GamePlay" content. Additional features are expected to launch across platforms in the coming months.

"Since launching Dude Perfect content on our flagship service, Kidoodle.TV, last November, it was immediately evident that our family audiences would love an opportunity to engage with the Dudes on a more immersive level," said Neil Gruninger, APMC President and CEO. "The Dude Perfect Streaming Service will make it easier than ever for fans to tap into the latest episodes and get pumped with five of the world's most popular online family sports entertainers, and we're excited to be building this service with them."

Dude Perfect, a group of five former college roommates from Texas A&M University, got their start in 2009 on a friendly bet and has since created a vast library of family-friendly content consisting of trick shots, stunts, and stereotypes targeting 8-16-year-olds. A sports and entertainment megabrand, the Dude Perfect YouTube channel has more than 60 million subscribers and more than 15 billion views. Emblematic of the creator economy, the Dude Perfect team saw an opportunity to further amplify their content and collaborate with a brand that shared their vision for a unique family entertainment experience.

"Working with a company that is a leader in online kid's content and has a shared vision for innovative user experiences was key to our decision to work with APMC," said Chad Coleman, Chief Brand Officer of Dude Perfect. "We are passionate creators of good, fun, family entertainment. APMC's technology and message of Safe Streaming are a perfect match with our brand, and they've successfully delivered a superior co-viewing experience that is trustworthy for the whole family. We are looking forward to continuing to bring our unique vision to life together," added Coleman.

Currently, Dude Perfect's entire library of more than 250 videos is live on both Kidoodle.TV and the Dude Perfect Streaming service. For audience members looking to get exclusive Dude Perfect content first, they can download Dude Perfect in all major app stores to get first access.

About A Parent Media Co. Inc.

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

Facebook: facebook.com/KidoodleTV

X: twitter.com/kidoodleTV

Instagram: instagram.com/kidoodletv/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidoodletv

Media Contact:

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading sports and entertainment group in the world, amassing over 60 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 16 billion YouTube views since launching their channel 14 years ago as roommates in college at Texas A&M University. Pioneers of "sports adjacency" content, Dude Perfect, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is known for specializing in the impossible with their hundreds of trick shots, "Stereotypes" and "Overtime" content franchises on YouTube, "Bucket List" travel series, their sold-out national arena live tour and content creation with some of the world's most famous athletes and celebrities. Comprised of Tyler "Beard" Toney, twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody "Tall Guy" Jones and Garrett "Purple Hoser" Hilbert, the Dudes have a total following of over 100 million and have come to define accessible family-friendly entertainment in today's media environment.

TikTok: tiktok.com/@dudeperfect

Facebook: facebook.com/DudePerfect/

X: twitter.com/DudePerfect

Instagram: instagram.com/dudeperfect

Media Contact:

Contact | Chad Colemen

chadcoleman@dudeperfect.com

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Lindsay Dobson

media@kidoodle.tv

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/871990915/da45509bde

SOURCE: Kidoodle.TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791305/dude-perfect-and-a-parent-media-co-inc-launch-new-streaming-service