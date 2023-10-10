NavSav Insurance Reaches Half a Billion in Premium and Ascends in Top 100

Building the bright and boundless future of NavSav Insurance

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / NavSav Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in North America, is proud to announce a significant milestone of reaching a half billion in premium. This monumental achievement is a testament to NavSav's impressive growth trajectory and the bright future that lies ahead.

NavSav Insurance

"Reaching half a billion in premium is not just a marker of our success, but a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our incredible team. Our employees have been the driving force behind every achievement, and I am eternally grateful for their passion and commitment," said Brent Walters, CEO of NavSav Insurance. "This is just the beginning for NavSav. The future is promising, and we are ready to soar even higher."

NavSav Insurance has also ascended 10 spots this year, reaching #54 in the Insurance Journal's top 100 Insurance agencies in North America. This is an impressive climb of 45 positions since the company debuted at #99 in 2020.

In addition to this notable accomplishment, NavSav Insurance continues to garner accolades and recognition within the industry. The company was recently recognized by Great Place to Work and was honored as the best place for working parents, both for the second consecutive year. NavSav is dedicated to the culture of its employees and to their valued clients. Together, we are building a legacy marked by integrity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to those they serve.

Walters said of these newest achievements, "As NavSav Insurance propels into the future, our vision remains clear: to redefine the standards of the insurance industry and consistently strive for unparalleled excellence." NavSav has made incredible strides in such a short time and is excited to see more of the bright and boundless future of NavSav Insurance.

###

NAVSAV INSURANCE is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high-quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

Contact Information

Angie Hebert

Chief Marketing Officer

angiehebert@navsav.com

4092101243

SOURCE: NavSav Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791688/navsav-insurance-reaches-half-a-billion-in-premium-and-ascends-in-top-100