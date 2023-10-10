Filling in the Blanks and the Rhimes Foundation Launch New Mobile Pantry to Deliver Fresh Food and Wraparound Services Where Needs Go Unmet

DATE: October 14, 2023

TIME: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

LOCATION: South Norwalk Neighborhood School, 46 Concord Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

NORWALK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Filling in the Blanks, an innovative hunger relief nonprofit serving portions of Connecticut and New York is thrilled to announce that their hunger relief services are hitting the road. Programs and services will now include a mobile pantry.?

The organization currently serves thousands of families via school-based pantries and weekend meal bags, along with other assistance programs. Amid increasing insecurity exacerbated by reduced government aid, the new mobile pantry will deliver fresh produce, meat, dairy, and other food staples-plus access to vital health and wellness services-directly to low-income neighborhoods.?

Anticipated services include health screenings, vaccination, and eye exams in partnership with other nonprofits and community organizations. The pantry is planned to operate once a month in Norwalk and Stamford and is anticipated to serve up to 300 individuals at each site.??

Filling in the Blanks is able to bring this new program to the community thanks to the generosity of prolific television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, founder of the Rhimes Foundation. "I wanted to find a place where my family and I could volunteer. What I found were two forces of nature, Shawnee and Tina, who were determined to change the lives of the children and families they served. They weren't afraid to take risks and do whatever is needed to bring much-needed services to our community. I am honored to support their efforts to reach even more people with the mobile pantry."

Filling in the Blanks' co-founders Shawnee Knight and Tina Kramer are grateful to count Ms. Rhimes among their dedicated and enthusiastic supporters. "We've been blown away by Shonda's embrace of our efforts to address food insecurity locally. We started this organization out of our homes with a simple idea to help families fill the weekend meal gap. We've grown exponentially since then and could not be prouder to begin helping families fill in even more blanks thanks to Shonda's support."

The generosity of the Rhimes Foundation enabled Filling in the Blanks to launch this effort, however, sustaining and growing its impact will require continued support from its larger community of donors and volunteers. "We're looking ahead to the upcoming giving season and hoping our community will share our enthusiasm to do even more for Connecticut's most vulnerable. This is only the beginning. We look forward to continuing to challenge ourselves to find new ways to improve the lives of others."??

Community members can learn more about Filling in the Blanks' mobile pantry, other programs, and all the ways to get involved at fillingintheblanks.org.?

Filling in the Blanks is deeply committed to its mission to fight local childhood hunger by filling critical gaps in support through its innovative food service programs.?

Senator Bob Duff is joining Filling in the Blanks at the mobile pantry launch.

About Filling in the Blanks ????

Filling in the Blanks is a 501c3 nonprofit that fights childhood hunger by providing children in need with meals on the weekends. Founded in 2013, and based in Norwalk, CT, FITB provides food weekly to 5,500 children across 200 sites throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties.? As a volunteer-based organization, FITB also provides the community, adults & children alike, with a hands-on approach to philanthropy.?????

For more information, please contact

Jake Mazza Special Events Coordinator

jmazza@fillingintheblanks.org / (203)-610-1471

SOURCE: Filling in the Blanks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791675/filling-in-the-blanks-and-the-rhimes-foundation-launch-new-mobile-pantry-to-deliver-fresh-food-and-wraparound-services-where-needs-go-unmet