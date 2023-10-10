KeyBank Partners With Portland Thorns To Donate $200,000 to Local Nonprofits Supporting Girls and Women in Sports

Four nonprofits benefit from program partnership

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / KeyBank has partnered with the Portland Thorns and Team Captain Meghan Klingenberg during the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season to create "Assist Off the Pitch." Throughout the regular season, for every assist recorded by the Thorns, KeyBank donated $5,000 up to $200,000. With the season coming to an end, KeyBank has proudly awarded four local Oregon-based nonprofits with $50,000 donations to support programs dedicated to women and girls in sports.

Recipients include The Portland Thorns Academy, She Flies, Girls Inc., and New Avenues for Youth, each of whom joined KeyBank on the pitch during the Thorns game October 7 for a special ceremony. KeyBank also partnered with the Thorns to create a video series where each organization had the opportunity to share more about their mission, goals and the communities they impact.

"We are honored to partner with the Thorns on this great initiative," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader. "Not only did we get to celebrate each assist throughout the season, we knew they would make an impact on women and girls across the region. We proudly support each of these nonprofits and the work they do in our community. And of course, Go Thorns!"

"The Portland Thorns are proud to partner with KeyBank on this initiative," said Todd Spear, SVP of Corporate Partnerships for the Portland Timbers & Thorns. "Each recipient nonprofit deserve these funds and we look forward to watching them make true impact."

ABOUT PORTLAND THORNS FC

Portland Thorns FC is an American professional women's soccer team based in Portland, Oregon that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Established in 2012, the team began play in 2013 as one of the founding teams of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - the top-ranked professional women's soccer league in the United States. Thorns FC rank among the best globally in attendance across male and female professional soccer clubs. The team has won eight trophies - three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), NWSL Challenge Cup (2021), Women's International Champions Cup (2021), NWSL Community Shield (2020).

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June?30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

