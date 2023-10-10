CMG Financial: Three CMG Leaders Recognized as Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking in 2023

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / CMG Financial, the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, is honored to announce that three of its executive leaders have been named a Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking in 2023 by Mortgage Banker Magazine - Kim Callas, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Tara Pettersen, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, and Courtney Thompson, EVP, Head of Servicing. This was the most winners recognized out of any company.

"In this issue, Mortgage Banker Magazine highlights the women who are making an impact," noted the award magazine. "We recognize and honor the Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking - it's important for women to see women leaders within the industry, especially in areas where they may not expect to see them in great numbers, such as technology, finance, and the c-suite."

Women are helping to lead the charge at CMG. The critical hire of Courtney allowed CMG to pivot into the total mortgage space earlier this year. The successful compliance and risk department transformation by Tara has helped better protect CMG and its consumers. The crucial leadership of Kim, who oversees every element of CMG under CEO Chris George, has allowed CMG to not only withstand market headwinds, but thrive despite them. CMG attracts top-talent women in the industry because they know they'll succeed here, grow their careers, and play a crucial role in big-time company moves. In addition to having a strong hold in leadership, women comprise over 60% of the company's workforce. CMG takes pride in continually nurturing diversity, as it is critical to the company's ability to thrive.

Congratulations to Courtney, Tara, and Kim! To read their full features, visit Mortgage Banker Magazine.

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

