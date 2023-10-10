ONEMEDNET CORP.: OneMedNet Continues to Deepen Sales Team with the Appointment of Betty Cosgrove as Area Vice President

Betty Cosgrove appointed in newly-created role at OneMedNet

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data ("RWD"), through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, today announced its appointment of Elizabeth (Betty) Cosgrove, as Area Vice President of Sales of OneMedNet.

Ms. Cosgrove brings a successful track record of establishing and driving growth of data products within the Life Sciences industry to OneMedNet. Ms. Cosgrove has excelled in consultative selling of custom data solutions for clinical trials, research and development, go-to-market strategies, and drug safety for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Her success has been built upon a strong foundation of life science research, including several bioscience publications.

Most recently, Ms. Cosgrove was Sales Director at TriNetX where she led new client growth of RWD, real world evidence and pharmacovigilance software within the SMID pharmaceutical market. Previously, she was Business Development Manager for GlobalData Healthcare, a leader in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors where she was responsible for the software platform licenses and consulting projects to biotech and pharma companies that drove business expansion. Ms. Cosgrove's noteworthy career includes several successful years at SQI Diagnostics, Baker Ruskinn, and ThermoFisher Scientific.

"We continue to expand our team and are excited to add Betty to our Sales leadership team," commented Aaron Green, President of OneMedNet. "Her depth of knowledge and experience driving data commercialization within Life Sciences is unmatched. She most certainly will be a valuable addition to our organization as we continue to manage our growth, scale our operations, and execute our strategic plan. I am delighted to welcome Betty to the OneMedNet team."

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DKDC), a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed that is expected to close in October 2023. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. OneMedNet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group North America

203-741-8811

OMN@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORP.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791586/onemednet-continues-to-deepen-sales-team-with-the-appointment-of-betty-cosgrove-as-area-vice-president