Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - RE Royalties (TSXV: RE) will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 14th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and joining members of the RE Royalties's management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"Individual investors should be taking advantage of this opportunity to meet the executives of the companies they own or are interested in owning for the duration of this multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business.

About RE Royalties

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical metals companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices in Canada's energy sector now, as the new Energy Cycle gains momentum.

To Register please follow this link.

For further information:

RE Royalties

Talia Beckett

778-374-2000

taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com