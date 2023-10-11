Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER): Costa Rica puts its food industry offer on display to the European market at the international food industry trade fair ANUGA 2023

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of consolidating Costa Rica's presence in the market and positioning Costa Rican exporters as a business alternative in the European Union and Northern Europe, the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), together with 22 companies from the food industry, are participating in ANUGA 2023, an international trade fair that takes place from October 7 to 11 in Cologne, Germany.

The trade fair is aimed at the food industry and brings together more than 170,000 visitors from 200 countries and more than 7,500 exhibitors, of which 90% are exporters from various markets, making it, internationally, the industry's most important food and beverage trade fair as well as the most significant forum to learn about new trends in the sector.

PROCOMER, and the Costa Rican delegation participating in ANUGA, will exhibit at the country stand, esencial Costa Rica, such products as coffee, cocoa powder, dehydrated fruits, sugar, flour, juices, snacks, and frozen products such as fruit, tubers, and vegetables, among others. Additionally, 6 other Costa Rican companies will participate in the format "Walk the Show", meaning they have access to tour the trade fair.

"ANUGA brings together thousands of people from all over the world, including potential buyers and internationally renowned commercial chains, which translates into many opportunities for Costa Rican businesspeople to make themselves known, generate more business, increase their client portfolios and, furthermore, to learn about emerging trends of the food industry," said Mario Sáenz, Exports Development Principal Director at PROCOMER.

For Bruno Campos, representative of Bocanegra, a company specializing in gourmet coffee and who is participating for the first time in ANUGA, it is of the utmost importance to take advantage of the opportunities that enable us to reach international buyers directly. "Participation in international trade fairs opens the doors to Costa Rican companies, allowing them to achieve global positioning and open new marketing channels," he said.

On the other hand, Marcelo Bonilla, representative of Productos Congelados Bajo Cero, one of the companies participating in the fair, highlights the importance of taking advantage of the space at international fairs to make yourself known to the world. "We consider it strategic for each company to participate in ANUGA, not only because of the prestige that the fair has as the largest in the world, but also because of the commercial possibilities with companies from Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, as it is a meeting point for everyone. It's also about brand positioning, making yourself known among international sellers. In that way, it's an annual opportunity to show the international market all the new and innovative products the company has to offer. Therefore, it is an excellent opportunity for Costa Rica to show the world all its agricultural export potential," he added.

With more than ten years of promoting Costa Rica's participation in the international food industry trade fair, ANUGA, PROCOMER continues to identify opportunities to promote the name Costa Rica as a country that provides certified, natural, organic, specialty and high-quality products in all four corners of the world, which is why they work hand in hand with the trade promotion offices in Holland, Germany, Spain, Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom to promote the country on the European continent.

At the end of the first half of 2023, a total of 322 Costa Rican products from the food sector were exported worldwide, of which a total of 16% were exported to the European Union, representing a total of $201 million.

