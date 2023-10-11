Whole Food Earth LTD: Fighting Ultra-Processed Food Habits by Offering Affordable Natural Foods

Whole Food Earth expands its portfolio of healthy food brands and tackles the problem of ultra-processed food consumption

KENT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / UK natural food brand and online store Whole Food Earth announced the acquisition of healthy breakfast staples and snack brand Raw Gorilla. The move marks the second acquisition the Kent-based healthy foods online retailer completed in less than 10 months. Whole Food Earth continues expanding its portfolio of health-conscious and sustainable food brands.



Whole Food Earth Brands

Fighting ultra-processed food habits

Widely advertised and aggressively promoted in supermarkets, ultra-processed foods have become a part of modern life and the typical British diet in recent years. According to the latest reports, ultra-processed foods account for nearly 60% of all the calories* consumed in the UK, leading our population to obesity, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, high risk of cancer and other diseases.

*% energy intake, source the BMJ

Access to affordable, unprocessed and sustainable foods for UK families

Whole Food Earth aims to change consumer habits and help them eat better and more sustainably by promoting healthy food habits. The company, specialising in real foods, offers nutrient-packed quality cooking and baking ingredients, own-brand organic whole foods and healthy pantry staples at affordable prices. All products are available in bulk packaging, giving UK families easy access to unprocessed and healthier food options at the lowest possible prices amid the cost of living crisis.

Investing in the future and shaping the natural food industry

With more people switching to natural, more sustainable and less processed foods, it was important for Whole Food Earth to provide customers with an extensive choice of products.

"Our brand provides ethically sourced, nutritious, affordable organic ingredients to UK families. With the addition of Raw Gorilla, we will be offering naturally processed and protein-rich foods that are essential for a healthy lifestyle," said Tiago Pita, the e-commerce director of Whole Food Earth.

Raw healthy breakfast staples and snacks

As a brand of raw organic, unprocessed healthy snacks, Raw Gorilla is an excellent fit for the Whole Food Earth brand portfolio. It offers a wide range of no-added-sugar granola and low-carb chocolate, ideal for those following conscious diets. In previous years, the brand has secured listings in several health food online stores, including Ocado and Healthy Supplies. Raw Gorilla products are Soil Association organic certified, vegan certified, keto-friendly, gluten-free and ideal for those following healthy diets.

Second acquisition in less than a year

Raw Gorilla marks the second acquisition completed by Whole Food Earth in the past year. Last December (2022), the retailer bought The Vegan Kind, the largest plant-based online shop in the UK. Following a revamp of the brand, the company brought it back into operation. Currently, vegankind.com operates a marketplace for vegan brands and small businesses, offering over 13,000 products, including packaged and frozen food, as well as products in the health, cleaning and zero-waste beauty categories.

