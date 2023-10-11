'La Dolce Vita': Phoenix Ancient Art and Hicham Aboutaam Exhibit at the San Francisco Fall Show

Oct. 12-15, 2023, Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, San Francisco, California, Stand A1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / San Francisco welcomes Phoenix Ancient Art with open arms for its 41st annual Fall Show entitled "La Dolce Vita." The themed event endorses poetic beauty, exquisite artworks, unique designs, and all refined materials. The show will be held from Oct. 12-15, 2023, at the Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason in San Francisco, California, United States.

Hicham Aboutaam in San Francisco

Hicham Aboutaam, Jupiter, San Francisco Fall Show

In its second-consecutive participation, Phoenix Ancient Art has curated a display that represents "the good life" from different famed cultures, periods, and prominent provenances. With a selection of Greek, Roman, Egyptian, and Mesopotamian art, it is guaranteed to be a delight to walk through the highlights of craftsmanship from each civilization.

Hicham Aboutaam, the owner of Electrum, the exclusive agent for Phoenix Ancient Art, says, "The display this year will exemplify the high art from several historical eras. With recognized names such as Alexander the Great, Jupiter, Mercury, and Gudea, we have put together the best of the best."

The beauty of ancient art, rich history, and culture will grace the San Francisco Fall Show.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of his sons Hicham and Ali Aboutaam.

For more information, contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com.

