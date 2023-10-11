

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Qantas' Chairman Richard Goyder will retire prior to the Annual General Meeting in late 2024, the company said in a statement.



As announced in May, non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will retire at this year's AGM on 3 November 2023. Jacqueline Hey and Maxine Brenner will retire at the Qantas half-year results in February 2024 after 10 years of service.



As planned, three new directors will offer themselves for election at this year's AGM (Doug Parker, Dr Heather Smith, and CEO and Managing Director Vanessa Hudson) as well as two existing directors (Todd Sampson and Belinda Hutchinson).



Qantas noted that its board has initiated the process to appoint new non-executive directors in the months ahead as well as a new Chairman. New committee roles will be appointed in due course.



