



TOKYO, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate pure gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para athletes (wheelchair, visual impairment, and upper limb impairment) categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, and will be held on October 15, 2023.*If the top three finishers above have a guide runner, a medal will also be provided to the guide runner.Medals Using Concentric Circles to Represent a Half Marathon with a Diverse Range of ParticipantsThe Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon medals provided by TANAKA Holdings are made from pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze - this makes them special and unique among sports medals and rarities of considerable value. The medals presented to the top three finishers are approximately 55 mm in diameter and approximately 2.3 mm thick; the weights of pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze are approximately 100 grams, 55 grams, and 45 grams, respectively.The design of the medals and ribbons was inspired by the concept of the event, "to give the extraordinary experience of running to everyone, even those who have never run before." The medals are decorated with gently curving concentric circles, representing the participation of a diverse range of people and the gentle spread of a ripple-like impact. On the back of the medals, the number 21.0975 km, which is the full distance of the half marathon, and the date of the event are engraved, along with the word "FINISHER."About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 is a public participation half marathon (21.0975 km) that is half the distance of the Tokyo Marathon (42.195 km). It was born from the desire to create a half marathon that would give the extraordinary experience of running to everyone. It was named "Legacy" to carry on the momentum of sports and wellness that grew during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as a legacy and preserve it for many years to come. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games marathon course will be utilized, with the Japan National Stadium at the center of the event. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 aims to be an event that anyone can participate in, including top runners, general public runners, and para runners, by meeting the diverse needs of runners due to new lifestyles.(Reference official website: https://legacyhalf.tokyo/)TANAKA Precious Metals produces winner medals for the Tokyo Marathon, sponsors various public marathons, supports the promotion of sports for para athletes as an official partner of the Japanese Para Sports Association (JPSA), and also produced and sold official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics among other activities. The TANAKA Precious Metals will actively continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support the promotion of sports with the aim of contributing to the realization of a prosperous society.Overview of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 MedalsWeight and size- Pure Gold Medal: approx. 100g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thick- Pure Silver Medal: approx. 55g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thick- Pure Bronze Medal: approx. 45g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thickRace Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023Organizer: Tokyo Marathon FoundationCo-organizers: Tokyo Metropolitan Government; JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations); Tokyo Sports Association for the DisabledManaging Organization: Tokyo Athletics AssociationOperation Support: Japan Para AthleticsSupporting Organizations: Japan Industrial Track & Field AssociationOfficial Partners: Sky Co., Ltd.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; ASICS Japan Corp; KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.Inc.; TOPPAN Inc.; Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc.; TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd; SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION; Photocreate Co., Ltd.Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023 (rain or shine)Start/Finish Area: Japan National Stadium (Kasumigaoka-machi, Shinjuku, Tokyo)About the Tanaka Precious MetalsSince its foundation in 1885, Tanaka Precious Metals has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals. Tanaka is a leader in Japan in terms of the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, Tanaka Precious Metals has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and resources. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies within and outside Japan work together with unified cooperation between manufacturing, sales, and technological aspects to offer products and services. In addition, in order to make further progress in globalization, TANAKA Precious Metals welcomed Metalor Technologies International SA as a member of the Group in 2016. 