

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in talks to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) for more than $250 per share, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.



An all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said. At the $250 per share price, Pioneer Natural would be valued at more than $58 billion.



Exxon Mobil's biggest acquisition since merging with Mobil Corp. in 1999 would make it a top producer in the US oil basin. A combined company will have an output of about 1.2 million barrels a day.



