Castles Technology, one of the world's top payment solutions providers is pleased to announce a partnership with Worldline (Euronext; WLN) for its first international deployment of a comprehensive range of Android payment terminals and associated services, including repair and staging.

Through its global coverage, this partnership will empower Castles Technology to strength its leading position in the EMEA region as the third-largest global provider. Furthermore, it will drive substantial growth in other regions by enabling the delivery of a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products and services worldwide.

With a proven track record spanning three decades, Castles Technology is committed to providing secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions that empower businesses globally.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Worldline. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Castles Technology, as we have been a trusted presence in the market for over 30 years. Once again, we demonstrate to the industry that we are a steadfast global partner committed to delivering excellence. Our products are not only twice faster than those currently in the market but are also recognized as the best Android devices available." Jean-Philippe Niedergang, CCO EMEA CEO of Castles Technology

In its pursuit of a robust global presence and reliable support partnerships, Worldline has selected Castles Technology, leader in cutting-edge Android payment technology, across more than 150 countries, due to its extensive knowledge and expertise in both international and local payment systems.

Castles Technology's is a leader in differentiating factor lies in its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and exceptional flexibility. Additionally, Castles Technology's direct access to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan further reinforces its reputation for delivering high-quality, dependable products. The company proudly maintains complete ownership and control over its manufacturing facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and flexibility in product delivery.

"Castles Technology's Android POS solutions will enhance Worldline's payment processing capabilities and expand our presence in the dynamic world of international commerce. With Castles Technology's expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation, both companies anticipate a great partnership that will reshape the landscape of secure and innovative payment solutions. The Android technology will enable Worldline to deploy even more customized business applications designed for our merchants." Marco Casagrande, Head of In-Person Payments at Worldline.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services to empower the payment ecosystem. Castles Technology partners with over thousands customers including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, deploying millions of POS terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes.

As the foremost Android payment acceptance, Castles Technology offers secure, reliable, and seamless solutions with global and local reach. With over 30 years of experience, the company's dedicated community of experts is committed to anticipating and shaping the future of commerce worldwide, while their powerful devices, secure payment solutions, and top-notch services ensure unparalleled quality and performance.

The company believes in the importance of innovation and sustainability and is committed to making a positive impact on the world through our products, services, and operations.

Website: https://www.castlestechemea.com/

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022.

Website: worldline.com

