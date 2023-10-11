

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany is the only major economic report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for September. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 4.5 percent, the slowest since February 2022, from 6.1 percent in August. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.



At 3.00 am ET, Turkey's statistical office publishes retail sales data for August. Sales had increased 31.0 percent on a yearly basis in July.



