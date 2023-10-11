u-blox AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR u-blox reports first nine months 2023 revenue of CHF 436 million Thalwil, Switzerland - 11 October 2023 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its preliminary (unaudited) revenues for the first nine months of 2023 ending 30 September. u-blox generated revenues of CHF 436 million in the nine months of 2023, compared to

CHF 475 million in the same period in 2022. Foreign exchange rates had a negative effect on revenues of -4%. Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated, "As previously indicated, after two years of strong double-digit growth, revenues in all regions and markets were lower in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting mainly higher inventory levels at our customers in a weak market environment. Our expectations for 2023 remain unchanged with an improvement in Q4 2023 over Q3. I remain very confident about u-blox's long-term outlook and growth trajectory, thanks to our strong structural growth drivers in automotive and industrial target applications." Operational highlights Automotive Launch of u-safe, a comprehensive functional safety solution for vehicle positioning, designed to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles. Typical use cases include automated and assistance systems (ADAS) Level 3 and above applications requiring high-integrity and functional safety features. u-blox is the only supplier in the market today to offer a functional-safety-and-SOTIF compliant safe end-to-end positioning solution combining proprietary hardware with customized software and correction service. Industrial Double digit million USD design-win and first orders for u-blox's newly announced cellular and satellite IoT module, SARA-S520M10L. The unique cellular and satellite IoT module offers accurate, low-power positioning, and ubiquitous connectivity. The module's communication and tracking capability is ideal for asset tracking, fleet management, maritime transportation, and smart agriculture applications.

Conference call u-blox will hold a brief Q&A session to discuss its nine months 2023 revenues today, October 11, 2023, at 14:00 CET. For registering to the conference call, please click here . About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.ublox.com )

