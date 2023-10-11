Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Automated trading software provider Creed&Bear is set to attend the 6th edition of one of the MENA region's most immersive and largest blockchain conferences, the Future Blockchain Summit, between the 15th and 18th of October 2023 at the Dubai Harbour as the event's official Strategic Sponsor.





CREED&BEAR X Future Blockchain Summit 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/183488_d177130d14e9eb04_001full.jpg

Artificial Intelligence in Finance

The upstart fintech firm is poised to build awareness about the potential of AI within the trading world by sharing actionable insights on panel discussions and workshops, showcasing the results of AI integration for asset managers, financial institutions, and banks.

Joining the nearly 230 expert speakers will be Creed&Bear's CEO Anil Sethi, whose experience in investment banking is unmatched, CTO Flavio Villa who has vast experience in coding and entrepreneurship, and CIO Andrea Nardon who has a strong background in quantitative trading.

At this year's summit, Creed&Bear's core team members will take the stage to share their insights in keynotes and panel discussions around topics like emerging asset classes and the prospect of holding crypto in portfolios. They will also be participating in rigorous workshops around the application of AI and ML in crypto trading, covering areas such as challenges, types, and live examples.

About the Summit

The Future Blockchain Summit, a beacon of progress in the world of blockchain, will serve as a convergence point for 10,000+ blockchain experts including startup founders, investors, industry leaders, more than 50 regulatory authorities, and government representatives from 25+ countries.

Taking place over four days, the event will feature a remarkable lineup of speakers who are experts in risk mitigation, change management, algorithmic trading, investment banking, asset management, crypto trading, GameFi, and Web 3.0 applications, and is set to showcase the extraordinary potential of blockchain technology to reshape industries. A notable inclusion in this year's schedule is the Investor's Program where startups can raise capital, while angel investors get to meet businesses of different sizes and risks.

On what to expect at the event, Creed&Bear CIO, Nardon, says, "We're excited to show you examples of how to apply machine learning to the cryptocurrency market. I'm personally looking forward to exchanging ideas, and thoughts about the crypto markets."

Creed & Bear is a software solutions provider that specializes in providing bleeding-edge AI software solutions for trading digital assets.

About Creed and Bear

Founded in 2012 in Switzerland, Creed&Bear is a Dubai-based fintech company aimed at revolutionizing the traditional financial industry by providing algorithmic trading solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to financial institutions, banks, and family offices.

Social media: Twitter and LinkedIn.

Website: https://creedandbear.com/

Press contact: Emily Roberts

Email: pr@creedandbear.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183488