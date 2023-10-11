

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 0.8749 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8735.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 9-day highs of 0.6446 and 95.73 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6431 and 95.63, respectively.



Against the euro and the New Zealand dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6468 and 1.0659 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.6485 and 1.0633, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the loonie, 0.65 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro and 1.07 against the kiwi.



