Mittwoch, 11.10.2023

WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
10.10.23
08:18 Uhr
0,562 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.10.2023 | 07:26
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Shares Invitation to Capital Markets Day on October 17, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, October 11, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today shares the invitation for the company's Capital Markets Day on October 17, 2023. We invite analysts, investors, and financial media to join us for insights into our development portfolio, operations, and growth strategy.

The Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, starting at 14:30. Coffee and refreshments will be served from 14:00. The Capital Markets Day will be held at the venue Sankta Clara, Klarabergsviadukten 90, in central Stockholm.

Register to attend the event
To attend onsite, please register at: https://financialhearings.com/event/48377

For those not able to join onsite, the Capital Markets Day will be live streamed on IRLAB's website and recorded for on-demand viewing. Those who participate online will be able to submit their questions online. The live stream will be available at: https://ir.financialhearings.com/irlab-cmd-2023

More information is also available on IRLAB's webpage, https://irlab.se/capital-markets-day-2023/

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB shares invitation to Capital Markets Day on October 17, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791885/irlab-shares-invitation-to-capital-markets-day-on-october-17-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
