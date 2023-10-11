Anzeige
11.10.2023 | 08:06
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2024 of 3.85p per share (2022:3.75p), payable 8 December 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 10 November 2023. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 9 November 2023.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end share price.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 October 2023


