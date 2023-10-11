Citycon Oyj: Citycon once again earns double gold in EPRA awards for excellence in financial and sustainability reporting

The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) has recognized Citycon's Financial Review and Sustainability Accounts for 2022 as among the best-in-class annual reports in the industry.

HELSINKI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing a gold award for the integration of EPRA BPR (Best Practice Recommendation) into its financial reporting every year since 2009. Similarly, the company has maintained its gold-level status for adhering to EPRA sBPR (Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation) in its sustainability reporting, a recognition it has earned annually since 2012.

Both BPR and sBPR align with EPRA's mission to enhance transparency, comparability, and relevance in financial reporting, while also raising the standards and consistency of sustainability reporting within the real estate sector.

"Citycon's consistent recognition in the EPRA Awards reflects the company's dedication to best practices in both financial and sustainability reporting. They not only validate our past efforts but also inspire us to continue leading the way in the real estate industry," says Bret McLeod, Chief Financial Officer at Citycon.

"We are thrilled to receive double gold once again. These awards underscore our commitment to delivering high-quality and transparent reporting. They also serve as a testament to the dedication and adherence to elevated standards by the entire Citycon team," said Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer at Citycon.

Investor Relations:

Sakari Järvelä,

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Media inquiries:

Pia Grahn

Communications Director

Telephone +46 73 037 1722

pia.grahn@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com/

CONTACT:

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/kirsi-simola-laaksonen-citycon,c3224157 Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen Citycon https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/bret-mcleod-citycon,c3224158 Bret McLeod Citycon https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/002-lippulaiva-aerial-photos-10-2022-small,c3224159 002 Lippulaiva aerial photos 10-2022 small

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-once-again-earns-double-gold-in-epra-awards-for-excellence-in-financial-and-sustainability-reporting-301953171.html