

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK) Wednesday reported revenue of 62.205 billion euros for the 9-month period, 10% higher than 56.485 billion euros last year, helped by growth in all segments except Wines & Spirits.



On an organic basis, revenue growth was 14%.



Looking forward, the company said, 'In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, the Group is confident in the continuation of its growth and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the authenticity and quality of its products, excellence in distribution and agile organization.'



