Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,019 62,365 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.130 GBP0.978 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.960 GBP0.974036 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.124195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,526,101 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4521 1.110 XDUB 10:13:12 00067299215TRLO0 9997 1.116 XDUB 10:13:15 00067299219TRLO0 1850 1.116 XDUB 10:13:15 00067299221TRLO0 3897 1.116 XDUB 10:13:15 00067299222TRLO0 918 1.118 XDUB 10:13:35 00067299225TRLO0 4323 1.118 XDUB 10:13:35 00067299226TRLO0 2775 1.118 XDUB 10:15:13 00067299252TRLO0 3228 1.118 XDUB 10:15:13 00067299253TRLO0 5484 1.118 XDUB 10:15:13 00067299254TRLO0 5457 1.118 XDUB 10:19:04 00067299329TRLO0 1272 1.126 XDUB 11:31:06 00067300645TRLO0 6468 1.126 XDUB 11:31:06 00067300646TRLO0 7740 1.128 XDUB 13:29:40 00067302885TRLO0 5098 1.128 XDUB 13:29:40 00067302886TRLO0 7740 1.128 XDUB 13:29:40 00067302887TRLO0 216 1.128 XDUB 13:29:40 00067302888TRLO0 7740 1.128 XDUB 13:29:40 00067302889TRLO0 5000 1.130 XDUB 13:34:45 00067303000TRLO0 3382 1.130 XDUB 13:34:45 00067303001TRLO0 2824 1.130 XDUB 13:38:45 00067303072TRLO0 380 1.130 XDUB 13:38:45 00067303073TRLO0 2079 1.130 XDUB 13:38:45 00067303074TRLO0 2210 1.128 XDUB 13:58:02 00067303786TRLO0 2210 1.128 XDUB 13:58:02 00067303787TRLO0 2210 1.128 XDUB 14:04:50 00067303928TRLO0 2132 1.128 XDUB 14:12:36 00067304017TRLO0 1019 1.128 XDUB 14:12:36 00067304018TRLO0 2290 1.128 XDUB 14:17:36 00067304116TRLO0 840 1.128 XDUB 14:22:36 00067304178TRLO0 3736 1.130 XDUB 14:36:05 00067304687TRLO0 263 1.130 XDUB 14:36:16 00067304691TRLO0 4430 1.130 XDUB 14:36:16 00067304692TRLO0 581 1.130 XDUB 14:42:29 00067304933TRLO0 3803 1.130 XDUB 14:42:29 00067304934TRLO0 906 1.130 XDUB 14:42:29 00067304935TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 10000 96.00 XLON 10:13:12 00067299216TRLO0 872 96.00 XLON 10:13:12 00067299217TRLO0 6700 97.50 XLON 11:00:09 00067300191TRLO0 57 97.20 XLON 13:20:11 00067302694TRLO0 1 97.30 XLON 13:20:11 00067302695TRLO0 66 97.30 XLON 13:20:11 00067302696TRLO0 3329 97.00 XLON 13:21:09 00067302705TRLO0 499 97.30 XLON 13:25:36 00067302773TRLO0 1601 97.70 XLON 14:04:22 00067303916TRLO0 21520 97.80 XLON 14:04:50 00067303926TRLO0 9080 97.80 XLON 14:04:50 00067303927TRLO0 3420 97.80 XLON 14:51:05 00067305209TRLO0 4890 97.80 XLON 14:51:05 00067305210TRLO0 330 97.80 XLON 14:51:05 00067305211TRLO0

