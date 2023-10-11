Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 08:31
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           119,019     62,365 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.130     GBP0.978 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.960 
                                    GBP0.974036 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.124195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,526,101 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4521       1.110         XDUB      10:13:12      00067299215TRLO0 
9997       1.116         XDUB      10:13:15      00067299219TRLO0 
1850       1.116         XDUB      10:13:15      00067299221TRLO0 
3897       1.116         XDUB      10:13:15      00067299222TRLO0 
918       1.118         XDUB      10:13:35      00067299225TRLO0 
4323       1.118         XDUB      10:13:35      00067299226TRLO0 
2775       1.118         XDUB      10:15:13      00067299252TRLO0 
3228       1.118         XDUB      10:15:13      00067299253TRLO0 
5484       1.118         XDUB      10:15:13      00067299254TRLO0 
5457       1.118         XDUB      10:19:04      00067299329TRLO0 
1272       1.126         XDUB      11:31:06      00067300645TRLO0 
6468       1.126         XDUB      11:31:06      00067300646TRLO0 
7740       1.128         XDUB      13:29:40      00067302885TRLO0 
5098       1.128         XDUB      13:29:40      00067302886TRLO0 
7740       1.128         XDUB      13:29:40      00067302887TRLO0 
216       1.128         XDUB      13:29:40      00067302888TRLO0 
7740       1.128         XDUB      13:29:40      00067302889TRLO0 
5000       1.130         XDUB      13:34:45      00067303000TRLO0 
3382       1.130         XDUB      13:34:45      00067303001TRLO0 
2824       1.130         XDUB      13:38:45      00067303072TRLO0 
380       1.130         XDUB      13:38:45      00067303073TRLO0 
2079       1.130         XDUB      13:38:45      00067303074TRLO0 
2210       1.128         XDUB      13:58:02      00067303786TRLO0 
2210       1.128         XDUB      13:58:02      00067303787TRLO0 
2210       1.128         XDUB      14:04:50      00067303928TRLO0 
2132       1.128         XDUB      14:12:36      00067304017TRLO0 
1019       1.128         XDUB      14:12:36      00067304018TRLO0 
2290       1.128         XDUB      14:17:36      00067304116TRLO0 
840       1.128         XDUB      14:22:36      00067304178TRLO0 
3736       1.130         XDUB      14:36:05      00067304687TRLO0 
263       1.130         XDUB      14:36:16      00067304691TRLO0 
4430       1.130         XDUB      14:36:16      00067304692TRLO0 
581       1.130         XDUB      14:42:29      00067304933TRLO0 
3803       1.130         XDUB      14:42:29      00067304934TRLO0 
906       1.130         XDUB      14:42:29      00067304935TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
10000      96.00         XLON      10:13:12      00067299216TRLO0 
872       96.00         XLON      10:13:12      00067299217TRLO0 
6700       97.50         XLON      11:00:09      00067300191TRLO0 
57        97.20         XLON      13:20:11      00067302694TRLO0 
1        97.30         XLON      13:20:11      00067302695TRLO0 
66        97.30         XLON      13:20:11      00067302696TRLO0 
3329       97.00         XLON      13:21:09      00067302705TRLO0 
499       97.30         XLON      13:25:36      00067302773TRLO0 
1601       97.70         XLON      14:04:22      00067303916TRLO0 
21520      97.80         XLON      14:04:50      00067303926TRLO0 
9080       97.80         XLON      14:04:50      00067303927TRLO0 
3420       97.80         XLON      14:51:05      00067305209TRLO0 
4890       97.80         XLON      14:51:05      00067305210TRLO0 
330       97.80         XLON      14:51:05      00067305211TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  277146 
EQS News ID:  1745783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745783&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

