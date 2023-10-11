Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement - Cykel AI PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Cykel AI PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, United Kingdom, WC2B 5DG Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS: -- Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman -- Nicholas Lyth, Finance Director -- Jonathan Hives, proposed Non-Executive Director -- Robert Mayfield, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Software and Computer Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Cykel AI PLC ("Cykel" or the "Company") is a software business developing advanced artificial intelligence ("AI") products, intending to offer these to consumers through a "software as a service" (SaaS) model. The Company is developing a machine learning model that seamlessly engages with all facets of the user's computer environment. The model will be trained to harness the capabilities of all existing software tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), and web-based applications, a novel methodology for task execution, translating user objectives articulated in plain language into tangible actions executed within their daily software applications. The Company's software is intricately designed and trained to execute commands in response to natural language directives, specifically within the realm of computer interfaces. NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 205,183,333 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 28.43% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder's Name Pre-Admission (%) On Admission (%) Toro Consulting Ltd 34.05% 24.37% Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd 13.62% 9.75% Crowdform Ltd 6.81% 4.87%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

On or around 25 October 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://www.cykel.ai/

