Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 08:31
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 
11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Adsure Services PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Artillery House, 
Fort Fareham Industrial Site, 
Newgate Lane 
Fareham 
Hampshire 
PO14 1AH 
Telephone Number: 0845 300 3333 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Jeffrey Zitron (Non-Executive Chairman) 
Jeffrey has been chairman and a director of TIAA Limited, a trading subsidiary of Adsure Services PLC, since December 
2008. After a 40-year career in housing, including as a housing association chief executive and a consultant, he 
qualified as a barrister, and subsequently as a solicitor, and now practises in civil litigation. He also holds a 
Master of Laws degree in International Business Law. Jeffrey has been a director of two companies that successfully 
listed, HACAS Group PLC (AIM) and Aquila Services Group PLC (Main Market) and was also company secretary of the former 
and chairman of the latter. Jeffrey has extensive experience as a non-executive director in the commercial, public and 
voluntary sectors, including as joint chairman of eight NHS Primary Care Trusts. 
Kevin Limn (Chief Executive Officer) 
Kevin is the CEO of Adsure Services PLC with over 17 years' experience in internal audit, risk management and 
governance in a variety of sectors. He is responsible for the strategic configuration of TIAA Limited's Risk & 
Assurance and Risk & Advisory services. Kevin is FCCA qualified and has been a member of the ICAEW since 2010. 
Victoria Davies (Chief Financial Officer) 
Victoria is an FCCA qualified accountant and has worked at TIAA Limited for over 20 years. Victoria is an experienced 
leader and heads TIAA's Corporate Services Teams, ensuring that TIAA Limited continues to provide innovative and 
cutting-edge services to its customers. 
Peter Hammond (Non-Executive Director) 
Peter is an FCCA qualified accountant with over 30 years' experience. Peter has been Director and Company secretary of 
TIAA Limited for over 20 years and 10 years, respectively. He is also a director of Peter Hammond Consulting Ltd, 
Housing Securities (40) Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) providing capital funding for registered Housing 
Associations. Peter's previous experience includes being company secretary of HACAS Group PLC (AIM), and Director of 
Swaythling Assured Homes Plc and Housing Sec 2 Limited. Peter has worked across a number of key housing service areas 
including business planning, strategy, governance and structures, business assurance, asset management, treasury and 
property development. 
Harriet Llewelyn-Davies OBE (Non-Executive Director) 
Hattie has extensive experience as a chair of NHS Trusts and Housing Associations. She also has Non-Executive Director 
experience in building societies and the third sector. Her current portfolio includes the Chair of Eastlight Community 
Homes, Princess Alexandra Hospital and Norwich City Services Ltd. 
Her experience spans housing and homelessness, health, compliance, and financial services across the public, private 
and third sectors. Hattie was awarded an OBE for her services to homeless people. She has a diploma and certificate in 
company direction and is a qualified executive coach. 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financials 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Adsure Services PLC is the holding company for TIAA Limited, a specialist business assurance provider operating across 
the Housing, Healthcare, Government, Education, Charities, and other sectors. The Group offers a wide range of services 
through its two operational divisions, Risk & Assurance and Risk & Advisory. TIAA Limited has been providing business 
assurance services for over 20 years and its commitment to client services and excellence within the sector was 
recognised at the 2022 Business Excellence Awards when TIAA was awarded 'Best Business Assurance Services Provider - 
UK'. 
 
NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
10,582,440 Ordinary Shares with a par value of GBP0.005 per share. 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
10.13% 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Shareholder    No. of Shares % Pre & Post Admission 
Andrew Townsend  2,784,100   26.3% 
Derek Joseph    1,217,040   11.5% 
Ian Sharp     1,217,040   11.5% 
Richard Wollenberg 911,570    8.6% 
Jeffrey Zitron   901,560    8.5% 
Julian Ashby    901,560    8.5% 
Peter Hammond   660,220    6.2% 
Andrew Fife    610,060    5.8% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 30 October 2023 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.adsureservicesplc.co.uk In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 2 October 2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1745617 11-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.