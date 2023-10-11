

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported that its third quarter Group revenue declined by 1.8%, with like-for-like sales also down 1.8%. The Group now expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit in the range of 175 million pounds to 195 million pounds for the full year.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: 'Market conditions remain challenging with continued weakness across new build housing and domestic RMI. Deflation on commodity products has also been greater than we had anticipated. In this environment, our priority has been to ensure that we deliver for our customers, both on service and pricing, as we seek to retain and grow our customer base for the medium to long term.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



