

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY) Wednesday announced encouraging late-breaking data from the Phase III OCARINA II study of Ocrevus, the company's investigational drug to treat patients with relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis.



The data from OCARINA study showed that 10-minute subcutaneous injection of Ocrevus suppressed brain lesions as effectively as the intravenous infusion.



Both Ocrevus subcutaneous injection and Ocrevus IV infusion provided rapid and sustained depletion of B cells and near-complete suppression of MRI lesion activity in the brain over 24 weeks.



The data will be presented at the 9th Joint Meeting os European and Americas Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS).



