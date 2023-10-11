

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L), on Wednesday, issued a trading update for the 52 weeks to 30 September 2023 and reported like-for-like sales growth for the 52-week period of 10.1% versus last year.



The company stated that both drink sales and food sales have been strong, demonstrating the resilience and appeal of the company's predominantly suburban pub estate.



Like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks from 23 July 2023 to 30 September 2023 were up 7.7% versus last year, reflecting the well-documented wetter weather over the July and August summer months. Drink sales in this period were behind food sales, principally due to the weather. The last five weeks' like-for-like sales rose 12.0%, providing strong momentum into the new financial year, with both food and drink sales in strong growth.



Total retail sales in the company's managed and franchised pubs for the 52-week period were up 11.3% on last year.



Net borrowings, excluding IFRS16 commitments, as of 30 September were £1,185 million, £31 million below last year, and £19 million lower than the first half. Further, the company expects debt reduction of £60 million - £70 million in FY2024.



