

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British transport company FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) Wednesday said it now expects fiscal 2024 Group adjusted profits ahead of the Board's previous expectations.



In its post close trading update for the 27 weeks to September 30, the company said it now expects Group adjusted operating profit to be higher than previous view by around 14 million pounds to 20 million pounds, while group adjusted attributable profit will be ahead of earlier view by around 7 million pounds to 10 million pounds.



First Rail division's full-year adjusted operating profit is expected to be 12 million pounds to 15 million pounds ahead of expectations. Demand for the division's open access operations has been stronger than anticipated due to increased leisure travel during the summer period.



The company said First Bus division has traded slightly ahead of expectations during the first six months despite ongoing inflationary pressures. The growth was due to strong passenger volumes and productivity improvements resulting from the management actions.



The company will report its interim results on November 23.



Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our updated outlook for FY 2024 reflects a strong performance in our First Rail division, which is testament to the hard work and capabilities of our teams. In First Bus, we are delivering sustainable revenue growth as passenger volumes increase and we continue to benefit from the actions we have taken to transform the business.'



