

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a British facilities management company, said on Wednesday that it expects a rise in revenue for the first-half of 2024, supported by an increase in projects and variable work, pricing, and the contribution from recent acquisitions.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company projects to register revenue of 2.1 billion pounds. For the first-half of 2023, the Group had recorded revenue of 1.9 billion pounds.



On October 11, the company has launched the second 25 million pounds tranche of its current 50 million pounds share buyback drive.



For the full year to March 31, 2024, citing current encouraging performance, the Group expects operating profit before other items to be at least 190 million pounds.



From the second-half, it is expected that the Landmarc military training estate joint venture or JV will be consolidated as a unit of Mitie, reflecting the deal reached with Mitie's JV partner to amend the Landmarc shareholders' agreement.



This will result in full consolidation of Landmarc in Mitie, adding an incremental circa 40 million pounds of revenue and around 5 million pounds of operating profit in the second-half, without any impact on the income per share.



