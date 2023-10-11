Weaviate AI-Native Vector Database Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

Weaviate-the AI-native vector database and generative AI platform that weaves models and databases together to easily create secure, stateful, and scalable AI applications-is now available through Google Cloud Marketplace

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weaviate's mission is to make it as easy as possible for developers to build production-ready AI. Today, in conjunction with Google Cloud Next London, the company announced that its AI-native vector database is even easier to deploy because it's available to developers with one click in Google Cloud Marketplace.

As a Google Cloud partner-now making its open-source software available on the Marketplace-Weaviate enables customers to create and deploy generative AI apps that meet enterprise needs with the convenience of being billed through Google Cloud. Compliance, regulation, and vendor-approval hassles are minimized.

Customers deploying Weaviate via the Google Cloud Marketplace can bring the latest generative AI models to their data while keeping that data safe. Weaviate can be provisioned directly into a customer's tenant, including their virtual private cloud. Customers can be confident that proprietary data won't be used to train models that may later be used by competitors, consistent with Google Cloud's commitments to data privacy and security.

"Most businesses cannot use LLMs in critical applications because they'd put proprietary data at risk, models were trained on old or irrelevant data, or results aren't explainable," said Bob van Luijt, CEO. "Weaviate's developer-friendly platform solves all those problems. Making it available through Google Cloud Marketplace makes it even easier to move generative AI from 'someday' into production."

"Bringing its platform to Google Cloud Marketplace means Weaviate customers can procure, deploy, and manage its capabilities quickly and securely," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace at Google Cloud. "Our partnership means developers can utilize and scale Weaviate's capabilities on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure - increasingly the destination of choice for developers building generative AI."

Weaviate's vector database supports searching both vectors and source objects, as well as data exploration and analysis on unstructured data of all types. Generative AI capabilities are enhanced by retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and generative feedback loops.

Now that Weaviate is available on Google Cloud Marketplace, it's even easier for customers to put generative AI to work with minimum cost and worry. Users can deploy their first cluster in minutes. Built-in ML modules allow developers to just load and search regardless of data type, model, or use case. It's effortlessly scalable with straightforward consumption-based pricing.

Find Weaviate in Google Cloud Marketplace here .

About Weaviate

Weaviate's open source vector database and AI platform is used by developers worldwide to get generative AI apps to market faster. Weaviate users leverage hybrid search, RAG, and generative feedback loops to build reliable, explainable, and stateful AI applications while maintaining control over their own data.

For more information about Weaviate visit Weaviate.io

