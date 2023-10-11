Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Empower Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd. a leading technology contractor with deep roots collaborating with startups.

Empower Solutions is based in India, with a staff of several hundred SaaS developers.

Empower will be providing project management, quality analyst, business analyst and dev-ops support as well as Senior iOS and Android developers for mobile applications. Additionally, Empower will be providing UI/UX engineering, front end and database engineers, and data science/big data support. Many of the team have worked on Carbon Connect products, including the Woodlands.ai product.

Geoff Fawkes, Genesis CTO commented: "I am delighted to again be working with Empower Solutions based on the exceptional experience we have had working with them at Carbon Connect Enterprise Solutions. Our past partnership with Empower Solutions has been marked by impressive speed and consistently high-quality software development, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results.

"Their commitment to professionalism and their invaluable advice throughout the project development process is instrumental in achieving outstanding results, with a far lower cost than alternative staffing models."

Genesis Project Director Brent Tolmie remarked: "This represents an important milestone in our development journey at Genesis. Scaling with expert capacity from India gives us the ability to develop nearly 24 hrs a day, with our North American teams 'waking up' to finished work product from India, and vice versa. This will allow us to get to market quicker, with less cost and much needed expertise."

"This brings the current head count to above 12, with several more hires pending. We expect to be fully staffed by the end of October, concentrating on the digital twinning of forests and disrupting the mining exploration world through the use of Machine Learning and Generative AI."

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

