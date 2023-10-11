Anzeige
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
10.10.23
12:30 Uhr
16,100 Euro
+0,085
+0,53 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
11.10.2023 | 09:24
98 Leser
SKF to publish nine-months results on 27 October

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its nine-months results for 2023 on 27 October 2023 at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:15 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6511567e673c270c00dcf364/hsdt

Sweden +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International +44 207 107 0613
Passcode: 42753649

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3851430/2351563.pdf

20231011 SKF to publish nine-months results on 27 October

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-nine-months-results-on-27-october-301953239.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
